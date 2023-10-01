Christian Meier He remained in the public eye by confirming that he was going to marry his now wife Andrea Bosio. However, the ‘Wet Roads’ interpreter decided to keep the details of the event strictly private, even for those invited to the ceremony. After two months of having given the long-awaited ‘yes, I accept’, Meier decided to talk for the first time about her wedding with the driver. Jesus Alzamora for his YouTube channel, La Lengua. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Christian Meier say about his wedding to Andrea Bosio?

In the preview of the interview, which will be officially broadcast this Monday, October 2 at 8:00 pm, the singer assured that he still cannot believe that he has gotten married, but that he is already used to it. In addition, he maintained that he adapted in the process of wearing the wedding ring on his ring finger.

“I have a ring on my finger… I would never have imagined that I would have a ring on my finger. I don’t even feel it anymore. Obviously, the day I take it off I will feel it even in my bones. “It has brought me an illusion that has never come before in my life.”he expressed.

Did Christian Meier talk to his children about his marriage?

In the same clip, Christian He also mentions that he spoke with his children when he began his relationship with Andrea Bosio. The actor was also excited to have received their support.

“I had to talk to my children and tell them that I met someone and he is a little younger than me. My son crying told me that I deserved it, that I worked my whole life to give the best to them and make them happy, but I never “I had given the opportunity to be happy”he finished.