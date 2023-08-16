Christian Meier, the renowned Peruvian actor, returned to the world of cinema, but this time with a film produced by Amazon Prime Video ‘The Eighth Clause’ in which he shares sets with Maite Perroni, Paulina Dávila, among others. Although it is true, the actor became well known on television, being cataloged to this day as the leading man of soap operas, the world of cinema gave his work a leap in quality and many remember him for a character he played in ‘Asu mare 2’, Ricky.

However, it is no stranger to anyone Christian Meier He is one of the most seductive faces that Peru has at the national and international acting level, but despite this he has had many difficulties. Despite having played a character in ‘The Eighth Clause’, which premiered last year, Meier has lost prominence and different roles due to his physical features.

Christian Meier recounted the “problem” that has caused him to lose acting roles

In an interview for People en Español at the end of last year, the Peruvian actor told details about the cultural shocks he experienced upon arrival in the United States, where he seeks to develop his artistic career. In this sense, he commented that his physical aspects have been the biggest obstacle on different occasions in order to obtain a role for which he applied.

“I don’t see myself as Latino as the studies ask for,” was what Christian Meier said in his long-awaited search for a space in the American country. Faced with this event, many of the producers choose to give him roles of Russian, French characters due to the appearance he has. On the other hand, he feels grateful because a space has already been made in Latin America thanks to the work he has been doing for 25 to 30 years.

The Peruvian actor was part of the remembered Peruvian film ‘Asu Mare 2’ in which he played ‘Ricky’. Photo: Instagram Christian Meier.

Why did Christian Meier stop being the soap opera heartthrob?

Since his participation in soap operas (1993-2020), the Peruvian actor has been betting on the cinema and left it that way after making his last film. Christian Meier commented to People en Español that he has completed his cycle in the world of soap operas, despite the fact that for him it is a very fun genre and he enjoyed it at the time, but he also considers that it is very repetitive.

What has been an obstacle in Christian Meier’s career?

Despite the fact that Christian Meir is one of the greatest leading men on Peruvian television, his career abroad has not had the same takeoff. According to the actor, the way he looks influences a lot, since it is not easy for directors to give him Latino roles, since he says that he is not the prototype that filmmakers are looking for.

