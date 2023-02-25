Those who have played the new Konami soccer simulator, eFootballThey have pointed out that the narrations of the game by Christian Martinoli and Luis García are not at the level of when they narrate the live matches.

They even go so far as to say that they are boring. Well, Martinoli spoke about this situation on David Medrano’s podcast. The reason is that both he and Garcia and other broadcasters are limited in their ways of expressing themselves.

In his comments Christian Martinoli affirms that being a narrator for a video game, at least for football, is not something he likes and that he considers boring. Especially since Japanese developers don’t know or appreciate his style.

We recommend: Best free games you can start if you got a console for Christmas.

According to Martinoli ‘it’s so boring. you make shit ** and besides you are reading all the time and you do not see the game, it is only a script. You record, record and record’. They also ask you to limit the style you drive.

Fountain: konami.

Christian Martinoli is asked to manage a style ‘more serious and dry’ in eFootball. The same reveals that an Argentine supervisor from Japan stopped the recordings.

It was just to tell you ‘wey, do you say are you mam**** in the games? I said yes and those in the booth turn around and say yes’.

As expected, the type of narratives that exist in Mexico are different from those of other Latin American countries and not everyone likes their way of being.

What does Konami ask of Christian Martinoli and other eFootball broadcasters?

For Konami, the narrative had to be drier and more serious. Also the announcers should stick to the script, which came from Spain. However, that implies some problems.

Especially since a large part of the Latin American public that enjoys video games does not like the Castilian style of narrating. That’s why Martinoli stood out ‘[…]We tried to tropicalize it a bit’.

Fountain: konami.

According to what was shared by Christian Martinoli, what was requested of him when recording the narrations of eFootball was to ‘dose’ what he said. Likewise, he shared that Konami later turned to translators to find out what they were saying and based on that they limited them more.

Currently, eFootball is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, as well as iOS and Android-based mobile platforms. The most recent version came out in August of last year.

In addition to eFootball We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.