Mexico City.- Christian Martinoli is one of the sports reporters for Liga MX and the Mexican National Team who has won the public’s support for his way of pleasing and making people laugh with his phrases during TV Azteca broadcasts, where he tells with Luis García Postigo as his accomplice.

The rapporteur who was free to express anything during the broadcasts of the Ajusco chain was a guest on the ESPN program, “Hugo Sánchez Presenta”, to comment on one of his moments that became controversial and involving the former player and now technical director, Miguel Herrera.

Martinoli affirmed that the work of ‘El Piojo’ Herrera, -as technical director of the Mexican National Team, left a lot to be said, since El Tri needed a DT who would dedicate himself “to training”.