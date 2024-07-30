He Blue Cross is about to start activity in the Leagues Cup 2024 And they will do so with a great responsibility on their shoulders, since practically all of the Mexican teams began the activity in the binational tournament with a defeat.
Only Atlas got the win, so Machine stands out as one of the teams that must win, along with Monterrey and Tigerswho have no excuses and must move forward to demonstrate that the Liga MX remains in force against the MLS.
The person in charge of reaffirming this message was Christian Martinoliwho showed unexpected support towards Blue Cross and he sent a message that boosted the ego of all the cement fans, who have enjoyed a powerful start to the tournament in the Apertura 2024.
According to the Mexican commentator, the Blue Cross is “the only one who can fight the MLS” in the Leagues Cup This summer, it left the other powerful clubs in Mexican soccer behind.
“I see a title contender, of all the Mexican teams, it is Blue Crossbecause neither America I see the level to compete. Today Cruz Azul is the favorite in all the competitions that it faces.“They are the favorites, whether you like it or not,” he said. Christian Martinoli In one of the broadcasts that he has had TV Azteca of the Leagues Cup.
“Cruz Azul must play in the Leagues Cup, almost all Mexican teams are embarrassing themselves”
– Christian Martinoli
And it is that, at the start of this tournament, Pumas, Tijuana, Puebla, Mazatlan and Leon They lost in the 90 minutes and added to the defeats on penalties of Chivas and Querétaroso they have left the pride of the Liga MX severely damaged.
The first test of Blue Cross in the Leagues Cup be Charlotte FCthis Wednesday, July 31, at 6 pm. He will then face the Philadelphia Unionso it will not be an easy start, but it will have serious possibilities of advancing with a full set of victories.
In the next phase, the teams will be seeded based on the results of the group stage, so victories are important to avoid stronger rivals in the round of 32.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#Christian #Martinoli #support #Cruz #Azul #Leagues #Cup
п»їbest mexican online pharmacies: mexican drugstore online – buying prescription drugs in mexico
mexican mail order pharmacies: buying from online mexican pharmacy – mexican pharmaceuticals online
mexican pharmaceuticals online: mexican online pharmacies prescription drugs – п»їbest mexican online pharmacies
mexican online pharmacies prescription drugs [url=http://mexicandeliverypharma.com/#]buying prescription drugs in mexico[/url] buying prescription drugs in mexico