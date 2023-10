Waves of smoke after an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip this Monday (9) | Photo: EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

The terrorist group Hamas bombed Israel this Saturday (7), which ended up further aggravating the war between Palestinians and Israelis in the Middle East. In response to terrorist attacks, Israel has been bombing strategic Hamas sites located in Gaza.

Amid the conflict are the almost 800 Palestinian Christians currently living in Gaza. According to the NGO Open Doors, which helps persecuted Christians around the world, so far none of the Christians living in the Palestinian city have been injured or killed as a result of the bombings. However, one of them decided to anonymously report to the organization the fear and tension he is experiencing because of the war.

“My family and I felt fear and anxiety because of the intense bombings. It feels like our house is going to fall, it’s a constant earthquake. We try to hug our children and calm them down from their fear and terror, but we often can’t because of the impact of the missiles,” said the Christian.

He adds that all Gazans are currently experiencing a “very difficult and incomprehensible situation”.

“We can’t imagine what’s coming. We all see, hear and feel war. Explosions and destruction everywhere and the screams of children because of the intense bombardment. There is a strong fear of the future and that there is no safe place in Gaza,” she says.

He concluded his report to the organization by pointing out that “humanity has lost its essence”.

“For a moment, it seems that the gates of heaven are closed to this poor and miserable city of everything except blood, which is the price we pay to continue living. In Gaza, everything seems bleak.”

The war unleashed by Hamas on Saturday has already left 800 people dead in Israel and around 2,500 injured, according to the most recent data.

In Gaza, the local Ministry of Health states that 2,700 people have been injured since the start of the Israeli counteroffensive.