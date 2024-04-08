AEmployers should be given more opportunities to support the mobility of their employees with the friendly support of the tax office, beyond company cars, company bikes and job tickets. Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) is planning a new flat-rate tax for the occasional use of e-scooters, e-bikes, car sharing offers and ride service providers. In this context, the FDP politician speaks of a mobility budget. The concept: The employer finances the use of e-scooters and car sharing offers; The associated monetary benefit is taxed at a flat rate of up to 2,400 euros per year at a special rate of 25 percent.

The mobility budget is part of the annual tax law, which Lindner put into the so-called early coordination. In this phase, the government is clarifying internally whether it considers the whole thing to be sufficiently mature that it can seriously begin legislation. The 240-page draft available to this newspaper contains more technical tax questions. The overall financial impact is barely noticeable. The bottom line is a mini additional income of 110 million euros. Based on total tax revenue of around 1 trillion euros, this is in the order of 0.1 per mille. This falls within the uncertainty range of a tax estimate.

Nevertheless, there are changes that are significant for individual economic sectors. The tariff smoothing that the government promised during the negotiations on the Growth Opportunities Act is interesting for agriculture. Farmers should continue to be able to tax their income over three years. Bad years depress the result of good years. Because of the progression in the tax rate, this helps to reduce the burden. This already existed, but should be phased out. Now this will continue. The three-year cycle will be extended to include the assessment periods 2023 to 2025 and 2026 to 2028. The associated relief is estimated at 50 million euros per year.

Later reimbursement for craftsmen

Another passage may be relevant for craftsmen. In certain cases, you will only receive a refund of the sales tax on purchased services from the tax office later, namely if your supplier or service provider is relatively small and is therefore subject to so-called actual taxation. They only have to transfer the sales tax due on an invoice to the tax office once the money has been received. In the future, your business partners will have to endure accordingly: “Input tax will only be deducted from the invoice of an actual tax payer when the remuneration is paid from January 1, 2026,” it says. This would reduce the burden on the tax authorities by 700 million euros; The displeasure of those who have to wait longer for their input tax is likely to be correspondingly great. Sales tax is purely a consumption tax. In order not to favor large corporations that produce everything themselves under one roof, entrepreneurs receive a refund of the tax due on advance services.



Worth funding? A man rides an e-scooter.

The draft law includes a regulation on bonuses from health insurance companies for health-conscious behavior. Taxpayers can usually deduct the costs of their health insurance from their taxes. Credits would actually have to be offset against this. There was already an exception for bonus benefits of up to 150 euros – for reasons of simplification, as they say. It should be “perpetuated by law”. The ministry also has a heart for everyone who enjoys brewing beer at home as a hobby. The amount that you can produce yourself without paying taxes will be increased from 200 to 500 liters per year.







The change to non-profit law announced at the start of the traffic light alliance is not included in the law. In the coalition agreement, the three partners formulated: “We want to make it legally clear that a non-profit organization can engage in political activity within its tax-privileged purposes and can also occasionally take a position on current political issues without endangering its non-profit status.” This is missing as well agreed replacement of the income tax class combination III and V with the factor method in order to increase the value of the work of the spouse with the lower income (usually the woman).

The retroactive adjustment of the basic allowance and child allowance announced by Lindner, which results from the significant increase in citizens' allowance, should be regulated by a separate law; but here things are still at a standstill. The point of conflict could be whether child benefit also needs to be addressed. The tariff correction brought into play by the minister to defuse the cold progression is not expected until the autumn, when the report on it is available. We talk about cold progression when the burden on taxpayers increases because incomes rise nominally, but inflation means they can no longer afford it. That is why the tax rate should be shifted regularly.