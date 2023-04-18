DThe CDU tax plans caused quite a stir after they became known. There was support from the ranks of the CSU, opposition came from the SPD and FDP – albeit for different reasons. Representatives of family businesses were shocked. The CDU specialist working group on prosperity proposes a higher burden on top incomes in order to relieve the middle class.

At the same time, their members are thinking of a uniform inheritance tax rate of 10 percent with generous deferral options. The preferential treatment of corporate assets based on the preservation of jobs is to be dropped. Likewise the trade tax. To compensate, the municipalities were given the right to add their own income tax and corporation tax rates.

The former coalition partner reacted reservedly. “The Union could have implemented its reform proposals a long time ago,” said the SPD parliamentary group’s financial policy spokesman, Michael Schrodi. His party was ready for more tax justice. The SPD politician described the statements on income tax as vague. “This hides the fact that the Union still wants to relieve high-income earners.”

Eben-Worlée: CDU endangers prosperity

There is a higher tax rate for top earners. “But since the applicable top tax rate will take effect later and the solos are to be abolished entirely, the bottom line is that those on high incomes will be relieved,” criticized Schrodi. Overall, the proposed reform would tear huge holes in public budgets.







The FDP chairman, Finance Minister Christian Lindner, tweeted: “Dear CDU, I advise against tax increases. Competitiveness, growth and private investments would suffer.” The CSU finance politician Sebastian Brehm emphasized that “we must ensure that people with lower incomes in particular can also live on the wages for their work and do not have to become petitioners in an overflowing welfare state”.

The Economic Council of the CDU was correct in facilitating the ascent to greater prosperity. “For this, relief is urgently needed, especially for middle-income earners,” said General Secretary Wolfgang Steiger. He avoided a statement on the planned additional burden on top earners. However, Steiger indicated that he did not consider this necessary. He said counter-financing is largely possible through savings and self-financing. When it comes to inheritance tax, one should take into account that family businesses secured millions of jobs. One must not jeopardize this.

Reinhold von Eben-Worlée, President of the Association of Family Entrepreneurs, spoke of a cannon strike. “Instead of making proposals to maintain social prosperity, the CDU is literally tinkering with a plan to endanger entire value chains and the jobs associated with them,” he said. You are risking a loss of prosperity for the whole country.