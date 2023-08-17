Mr Minister, the traffic light had set itself the task of governing better after the summer break. Less arguments, more team play. Now the summer break is ending with the next row, the Green family minister is blocking your growth opportunities law. How could that happen?

You must address this question to the Green coalition partner. It is obvious that we need impetus for more growth. An important building block for this is the planned Growth Opportunities Act. It provides for new investment premiums, tax simplifications, better depreciation options and more research funding. All of this is indisputable. The Green Federal Minister of Economics also supports the law. It was nevertheless stopped by the ranks of the Greens for irrelevant reasons. I hope for a quick clarification.

Is it true that the Greens only want to accept your plans to increase investment if you pay more billions for basic child security?

No, that’s not correct. Three green departments have approved the law, one not. Apart from that, it is the case that only what people and companies have previously worked out can be distributed as state money. The logical prerequisite for a new benefit such as basic child security is that we actually have a prosperous economy.

Many citizens should be annoyed that the government is arguing again. What mood are you in yourself?

I would also like us to put factual questions at the forefront. And it is not helpful to link completely different projects with one another in an irrelevant way.

The accusation of “blackmail” comes from your party. Do you think your colleague’s actions are fair?

It is also important to me that children and young people have good prospects. It is not the origin that should determine the path of life. That is why we are working together to improve day-care centers and schools. We also pay out non-cash benefits and support through the education and participation package. But when we talk about child poverty, we have to consider another important point: there is a connection between immigration and child poverty. Language skills and education, and overall the labor market integration of parents, are also decisive for the situation of children. Our goal must be for parents to earn their own income. Simply sending them more social transfers does not necessarily improve the children’s life chances.

The way you say it, it sounds like you’re telling your kidnapper to please be more reasonable. Is that promising?

We have a common concern, namely to improve the living conditions of children and young people. And I would like to have a factual debate on this. A family of five who receive citizen income receives an estimated 36,000 to 38,000 euros a year from taxpayers today. A disproportionately large number of these families have a history of immigration and are initially only theoretically available for the labor market because they lack qualifications. From my point of view, it doesn’t help much to pay them high additional transfers now, be it 1,000 or even 3,000 euros a year. There must also be noticeable incentives to accept help from the welfare state for language training, qualifications and taking up work. Incidentally, this is also a central question of justice towards all those who work for their income.