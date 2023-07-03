Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner has to give a journalist information about his greeting at BBBank. He had taken out a personal loan from the bank. A court says it is in the public interest.

Dhe Federal Ministry of Finance has to answer questions about a welcoming speech by Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) at the BBBank in Karlsruhe after an urgent decision by the Berlin Administrative Court. Overall, the court announced on Monday in Berlin that the ministry had to respond to four out of nine questions from a daily newspaper editor about events relating to the video greeting created in May 2022. Accordingly, Lindner had “taken out a private real estate loan” from the bank “at a similar time” (Az.: VG 27 L 28/23).

Decision in the fast track

Because of the still particularly high public interest in this topic, a decision was made in an urgent procedure, it said. According to the court, the editor relies on freedom of the press. This grants him a right to information from federal authorities. He had also asked the ministry about the minister’s private connections to the bank and other companies.

The court has now decided that the ministry must provide information on the question of whether the minister explained his private borrowing to the employees responsible for the video production of the greeting before the corresponding publication in “Spiegel” in October 2022.

The ministry must also answer questions about requests from private companies for greetings or speeches, especially in the months of April and May 2022. No private interests worthy of protection stand in the way of this.

The court declined to answer five other questions. No information would have to be given about other private business relationships of the minister.