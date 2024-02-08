Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Christian Lindner was once again disturbed by activists during an event. The minister reacted even louder to the protesters' screams.

Leipzig – Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) was interrupted by climate activists during an appearance on Thursday afternoon (February 8th). The supporters of the climate group “Last Generation” verbally attacked Lindner. However, he countered back. The police have launched an investigation.

Christian Lindner from “Last Generation” disturbed: “Stronger than you”

The police said on Thursday that activists ran towards the stage during a debate in Leipzig's Kupfersaal and verbally interrupted the finance minister. What exactly was said was initially unclear. Previously it had Leipziger Volkszeitung reported. Lindner was invited to a debate with economics professor Gunther Schnabl from the University of Leipzig and was supposed to speak, among other things, on the current budget situation and national debt in the federal government.

A video from the “Last Generation” circulating on the platform “You can protest, but democracy, the rule of law and the market economy, the values ​​of this society, are stronger than you,” he replied to the activists. The organization posted the video itself with the words: “We confront Christian Lindner at a podium in Leipzig. His reaction: 'The market economy is stronger than you' – not a punchline.”

Lindner counters against “Last Generation”: “Screaming without interest in an answer”

In another post on Thursday, the FDP politician recently wrote with reference to the announced change of strategy by the protest group: “Questions scream without interest in answers. Antagonize the audience until the police clear out. Although not a road blockage or damage to property, it is still anti-democratic to the detriment of climate protection.”



After the activists did not follow the organizer's request to leave the hall, the police intervened. Before the event, almost 50 people demonstrated against the minister's appearance. According to the police, the demonstration “No place for hatred of the poor and politics of the rich” was registered. The police are investigating suspected trespassing.

Lindner was already interrupted by activists at the FDP's Epiphany meeting. (vk/dpa)