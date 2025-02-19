Christian lawyers denounces a teacher for reading eleven children a book by the musician Santi Balmes

The Spanish Christian Lawyers Foundation has denounced, on behalf of some parents, a Language Professor of a Leganés College to read children of the musician Santi Balmes, to read the novel by the musician Santi Balmes, I will get off the moon in pullol.

Santi Balmes, writer and leader of Love of Lesbian: “From Catalonia we see the seams that Spain does not see itself”

According to Europa Press, the demand has been filed before the Educational Inspection of the Community of Madrid. In it, the parents claim that the teacher forced to read the volume aloud to eleven -year -old students, and that this includes content in which “speaks of prostitution, orgies, drugs and even raises the possibility of practicing sex with a corpse ”

The synopsis of the book of Santi Balmes, leader of Love of Lesbian, states that the volume tells the story of “a preteen that sees the world from a very different perspective than the rest of her family”, and that “it is not going through your best moment. ” The reason: “His parents just separate, his older brother has stopped speaking without giving him explanations and has fallen in love with a girl whose name does not know.”

From Planeta, the publishing house that published the novel in 2021, declared Eldiario.es that, on the other hand, they have never framed the text within children’s literature: “Both on our website and the book we do not put anywhere For minors. In fact, we sell it as adult literature. ” This newspaper has tried to contact Santi Balmes, but has not obtained an answer.

Isabel Galvín, general secretary of the Madrid Federation of CCOO explains to this media that the reading plans are part of “educational projects” that are “approved in the school council” and families can have access to them when they proceed to The registration.

Beyond what is stipulated in the program, the spokeswoman explains that “the teaching autonomy and the freedom of chair” of the teachers, collected in the LOE and the Spanish Constitution, allows them to “adjust the readings, even if they are not explicit , according to the evolution of students ”. That is, teachers can add books “as long as they are concordant with the curriculum with which you work and that they are part of the integral training” of the students.

“Install fear in teachers”

The facts denounced happened in 2022 and the parents claim that they had not taken legal actions so far for “fear of reprisals.” In the complaint they ask for the disqualification of the teacher when considering that “it is not suitable” to decide on the content he teaches in class; And they ensure that the teacher herself “acknowledged not having read the book and that, despite knowing its content while reading high, it did not decided to stop reading.”

Isabel Galvín states that, for disciplinary purposes, “what happened has prescribed as it had passed more than three years” since the denounced fact occurred before the educational inspection. “We think that it is part of the escalation that is having the persecution of the teaching staff and wanting to curtail their freedom,” he warns from CCOO, “it is a preventive complaint that tries to install fear in teachers.”

That Santi Balmes’ novel includes sexual content is one of the arguments they have alleged in the demand to point to the teacher, but according to the spokeswoman, this “is not prohibited either by the current curriculum, nor the previous one, nor the previous one to the previous one ”.

The marriage that began the catalogs to shield heritage with the frontal opposition of the church



For Isabel Galvín, the most “rare” of what happened is “why” it has been decided to demand now: “We understand that the inspection will not act because it happened in 2022 and what happened has prescribed.” Hence, he defends that the impact that is sought is “to attack the professional rights of teachers, and freedoms that are framed in the Spanish Constitution”: “They do not want to work within the framework of the Constitution. These types of actions are anti -democratic. ”