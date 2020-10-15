Our imagination and our unconscious remain according to you state. This state framework would come up against current challenges, particularly climatic ones. What does this imagination consist of? Can we even decide to leave it, if it is part of our political representations?

Pierre Dardot and Christian Laval What we call the historical unconscious of the State is the fact that we have been trained to think that the political organization of our societies is naturally governed by a central body of power which concentrates in it a few -one of the most important resources of domination over the population, and this within the framework of a “national” territory which is itself regarded as a natural space. Pierre Bourdieu, paraphrasing the Austrian writer Thomas Bernhard, was right when he recalled that we were all “statist”. Touching the state as such appears to many to be sacrilege. We no longer see the state as exercising domination at all. And this is a considerable obstacle to understanding the world situation and to the political response to be provided to what has been called global climatic, health, financial and migratory challenges.

Does this genealogy of the modern State, which you define as “the impersonal domination of a public person”, allow us to envisage going beyond the sovereignty of the State and verticality?

Pierre Dardot and Christian Laval The genealogy that we propose has no other purpose than to show how the modern state was historically constructed. We refuse to approach the question of the State in an anhistorical way as if there was an essence of the State which would have crossed the ages from its emergence to the present day. By legal fiction the modern state is a public person. But how is this person’s domination exercised? We say that it is “impersonal” to distinguish it from a person-to-person relationship, like that of the master to his servants or that of the prince to his subjects. Domination is exercised by the state administration and its representatives. Such an approach makes it possible to consider that what has been built in history can be deconstructed in history. But state sovereignty cannot be reduced to verticality. It elevates state officials above the law and above obligations, both to their own citizens and to other states and international organizations.

Against the supporters of sovereignty, you stress that it is the sovereignist ideology that “prevents going beyond the neoliberal moment of world politics”.

Pierre Dardot and Christian Laval Faced with the globalization of capital, the climate crisis, the global rise in inequalities, and today the pandemic, we can no longer expect from States in competition with each other the answers to the height issues. The current tragedy is the rise of a kind of ethno-identity nationalism which captures the anger of the populations. This very strong tendency finds in the sovereignist ideology a very dangerous point of support, which will not make it possible to fight neoliberalism and to overcome it. Quite simply because, very cleverly, neoliberals of a new, more “populist” style have been able to exploit the disastrous effects of capitalist globalization for their own benefit. The invention of a national-neoliberalism which associates the greater freedom left to companies, the decline of social rights and the hardening of state domination continues to block the alternative. State sovereignty fits very well with the harshest neoliberal policies.

The real political demand today consists according to you to “imagine another system of obligations of individuals to each other”. What forms could it take?

Pierre Dardot and Christian Laval It is indeed necessary to imagine a system of obligations which do not proceed from the superior authority of the State and which commit individuals to reciprocity. For a long time the question of the basis of legitimacy of political authority was posed in terms of a contract between individuals pledging to obey the person of the same sovereign. To go beyond the horizon of state sovereignty, we must cut the reciprocal obligation of obedience to the sovereign. This is what the principle of the common achieves as a principle of co-obligation: because what makes the obligation legitimate is equality in participation in deliberation and decision-making, that is, the demand for democracy. But this is not enough. The co-obligation of the actors of the commons towards each other cannot be dissociated from the co-obligation of all with regard to the conditions which make the Earth habitable. The principle of co-obligation therefore engages the responsibility of all with regard to these conditions, it is quite the opposite of an “autonomy” conquered by humans and for humans alone.

According to you, the French Revolution had a “Sieyes moment” during which the conception of sovereignty would shift from king to nation. Is the third estate still a current response to “the antisocial disease of privilege”?

Pierre Dardot and Christian Laval We are the heirs of the great operation which took place during the 18th century and which historians summarize by the idea of ​​a “transfer of sacredness”. The holder of sovereignty has passed from the king to the nation. What has remained as an irremovable base is the idea of ​​a place of power ensuring by its very centrality the “one and indivisible” character of the kingdom then of the republic, according to a formula which guaranteed the continuity between Old Regime and the Revolution. The sacred dogma of the State One has endured until today. It is inseparable from the invention of a subject holding sovereignty: the Nation, the People or the Third Estate. It is this fiction of unity that allowed Sieyès in his founding text, What is the third estate ?, to justify the monopoly of political representation that he granted to the Assembly, to the detriment of any other form of active participation in actual popular topics. The mystique of the state then became inseparable from a social and political mystification giving the elites the monopoly of political representation. The Revolution is not limited to Sieyès. The sans-culottes gave themselves their own political organs, at least during the ascending phase of the Revolution. Rather than maintaining the cult of heroes, the left should reread the history of revolutions by focusing on this fundamental question.

According to you, the first socialists of the 19th century freed themselves from the sovereignist dogma of the State, by inventing other forms of political association and sovereignty. Is it a matter of identifying, reviving or inventing associative or horizontal relationships?

Pierre Dardot and Christian Laval Socialism, in its beginnings and until Marx, is anti-sovereignism at the same time as it is internationalism. With the universal imposition of the nation-state form, socialism will nationalize and become static, to the point of radicalizing, along with state communism, the most dangerous and criminal traits of state domination. . The communalist, Soviet (in the sense of the power of the councils) or self-management insurgencies and experiments have failed to reverse the statist trajectory of historical socialism. Louis Blanc’s formula is particularly indicative of the turn taken by French socialism, in the same way that Lassalle affected German social democracy. The social and educational state, public services, social protection are facts. We cannot go back to isolated associative or cooperative experiences, even if they are essential to go beyond the current framework. The question today is how to return state institutions to the population, how to democratize them, how to make them common institutions.

What does the Popular Front editorial adventure inspire you, bringing together said sovereignists around Michel Onfray to denounce the “deep state”?

Pierre Dardot and Christian Laval This is a miserable political operation, launched by an individual whose narcissism is inversely proportional to the theoretical scope. When Michel Onfray claims to be Proudhon, he only wants to retain the dark side of the latter (his anti-Semitism) and does not hesitate to create an opposition between a Catholic and Terran Proudhon and an atheist, urban and cosmopolitan Marx. This is to say the degree of infamy and degradation reached by this individual. We would be very happy to be able to contribute to the extent of our means, which are only intellectual, to unveil the reactionary background of this heterogeneous gathering. It aims to give the illusion of a consensus among sovereignists, on the right and on the left, to the benefit of the far right. But to effectively counter this operation, we must admit that these people push state sovereignty to its extreme consequences and oppose them with popular sovereignty practices.

Your book Dominer ends with the current reign of the global neoliberal order and “ordoglobalism”. Has the contemporary state been brought into line by markets and multinationals?

Pierre Dardot and Christian Laval We are not saying that. Contrary to a too simple idea which believes in the disappearance and the submersion of the State because of the power acquired by the actors of globalization, we show that the neoliberal State is very active in globalization. If only by reshaping institutions to adjust them to the constraints of world markets and by supporting “national champions” in the commercial and industrial struggle. At the same time, the state is forced to ensure internal order both by repression against opponents but also by public services, especially those which are essential to the functioning of capitalism. States are divided realities, they are both globalizing and globalizing, in varying degrees according to their respective positions in the interstate and global capitalist system. To think that globalization has put an end to the exercise of state sovereignty is a very serious error which does not allow us to understand what is at stake on the geopolitical level today.

After Commun and Dominate, you announce a third part “on the global left and the cosmopolitics of the common”. How to think of a new world?

Pierre Dardot and Christian Laval The essay called Common already opposed the alternative of the common to the binary logic of the market and the unitary and centralized State. Our investigation into state sovereignty undertakes to found the need for this going beyond the duality of the market and the state by establishing that state sovereignty has always hybridized with the economy and the market, far to oppose them. The trial that we are announcing aims to think of this overrun in terms of political strategy. What alliances and with what political forces? What experiments do they really make a dent? What is the difference between classical internationalism and the transnationalism of practices which is now tending to impose itself? One clarification: we are talking about common cosmopolitanism and not common cosmopolitanism. We need a “world policy”. In addition, we do not envision supranational, European or global sovereignty, but going beyond the very horizon of state sovereignty.