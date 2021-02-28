B.e “Eurotrash”, the new novel by Christian Kracht, is the continuation of “Fiber Land”. This is how Krachts Verlag itself advertises it. And the novel does too. “25 years ago”, it says in the accompanying text, “a nameless first-person narrator (was it Christian Kracht?) Erred in ‘Fiberland’ through a Germany deserted by all ghosts, from Sylt to the Swiss border to Zurich. In ‘Eurotrash’ the same narrator goes on a journey again. “

Tobias Rüther Editor in the features section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in Berlin.

So you open the book. With mixed feelings. Because “Fiber Land”, the story of a rich young man on a road trip through a Federal Republic of the late Kohl era, in which the Schröder years were already emerging, was not just any book. “Fiberland”, published in February 1995, divided recent German-language literary history into the time before and after. Divided the audience into those who devoured it and lent it out because they couldn’t believe that something like this was possible in German, such a language, such a sense of humor, such a reference-saturated text, right through the history of the West by Thomas Mann to Modern Talking – and the others who found “Fiberland” banal, blasé and morally neglected.

Among these others were above all the literary critics, who at the time wrote “Fiberland” in disgust in short and small letters, chronically mistook the author for the barber-jacketed narrator and, above all, defended their canon against such spoiled, superficial trash. All of this, in order to later correct Kracht’s debut, when the author unwaveringly wrote another great novel after the other, in a gigantic blurring of traces into this canon. As if it had always been clear what a masterpiece “Fiber Land” was. Nothing was clear at all. “Fiberland” had to create the space for itself in which it appeared, thus paving the way for other, new ways of writing.

He is constantly being asked about his Barbour jacket

In any case, the emotional reactions to Kracht’s debut generated strong bonding forces. The unpleasant impulse to want to defend the novel even before its own inventor: We already have one book, why do we need the second? For twenty-five years we have discussed again and again about the fact that the narrator of “Fiber Land” is of course not Christian Kracht, and just as passionately about the open ending when the narrator lets himself be rowed across Lake Zurich, these mythological motifs from the last voyage – and now should it just go on like this? As if nothing happened?

This is one of the reasons why people open “Eurotrash” with mixed feelings. Starts with the first word, and it is the first as it was back then in “Fiberland”: “So”. And then you also look for the last word, and that too is the last, as it was then, “soon”. But what happens in between cannot be clearly defined as a continuation.

Motifs are similar, yes. Figures are also similar. Anecdotes, peculiarities and constellations reappear. For example, the narrator lights one cigarette from the other, which he had also done in “Fiber Land”, so often that one got smokers’ coughs from reading. Here, too, the narrator is a little contrary fascinated by faeces, orientates his social perception on expensive brands and is constantly on the move in a taxi.

Awareness of one’s own fictionality

This time he is there to visit the places of his childhood together with his sick, mentally ill mother, perhaps one last time from Zurich: mother and son travel in a taxi to Saanenland, up to the Col du Pillon, to Morges to the chateau of the deceased father and to Geneva to the grave of the writer Jorge Luis Borges. So the story is in constant motion again, only it doesn’t end like the “Fiberland” road trip in Zurich, but starts there this time.