A Christian judge in the US state of Texas has filed a lawsuit after being reprimanded by the state for refusing to perform same-sex marriages, in which she argues that her conduct is legally protected after the US Supreme Court ruled that favored a web designer in a free speech case.

Since 2016, Judge Dianne Hensley of Waco has refused to preside over marriage ceremonies for same-sex couples on religious grounds. In 2019, she received a public warning from the State Commission on Judicial Conduct. She later filed a $10,000 lawsuit against the commission, arguing that the warning “substantially affected the free exercise of her religion, without any convincing justification.”

In the warning, the commission noted that Hensley referred gay couples who wanted her to preside over the wedding to others. The judge sent these couples a document that said: “I’m sorry, but Judge Hensley has her sincere beliefs as a Christian and will not be able to perform any same-sex marriages,” according to the text of the warning. The commission alleged that, by refusing to perform marriages for gay couples, the judge “raised doubts” about her ability to act impartially in front of people who appeared before her as a judge because of their sexual orientation.

On July 6, a week after the Supreme Court’s decision in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, Hensley filed a legal proceeding, in which he claimed that the court’s decision supports his position. The Supreme Court ruled that Lorie Smith of website design firm 303 Creative could not be compelled to create custom same-sex marriage websites. The court found that Colorado’s broad public accommodations law, which includes protections relating to sexual orientation, would unconstitutionally compel her to create speech that would violate her faith.

“303 Creative was interpreting the free speech clause of the First Amendment [da Constituição americana], rather than the Texas Religious Freedom Restoration Act,” Hensley wrote in the summary. “However, their decision is instructive because it rejects the idea of ​​a ‘compelling interest’ in forcing wedding providers to participate in same-sex and opposite-sex marriage ceremonies on equal terms.”

Represented by Texas-based religious liberty law firm First Liberty Institute, Hensley accused the state commission of infringing on her religious freedom under the Texas Religious Freedom Restoration Act. An appeals court initially threw out the lawsuit, but the Texas Supreme Court agreed last month to hear the judge’s appeal, according to the Texas Tribune, which first reported on Hensley’s lawsuit.

The state claimed during the litigation that it has a “compelling interest” under the Texas Religious Freedom Restoration Act to force Hensley to officiate at same-sex marriages, based on concepts of anti-discrimination and equal protection.

“But the defendants’ argument would require 303 Creative to do the opposite. [do que foi decidido pela Suprema Corte],” Hensley wrote in the lawsuit. She enclosed a copy of the Supreme Court decision in the lawsuit, which was forwarded to the Texas Supreme Court.

Justin Butterfield, Hensley’s attorney at the First Liberty Institute, told the Tribune that the judge’s case concerns religious freedom more directly than freedom of expression, a right more closely related to the 303 Creative case.

“303 Creative has stated that religious freedom is not a secondary right in the United States. We look forward to vindicating Judge Hensley’s rights on the Texas Supreme Court,” said the attorney.

© 2023 National Review. Published with permission. Original in English.