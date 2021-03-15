The information that speaks of the possibility that Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the Madrid shirt again they have run like wildfire all over the world without that, neither player nor white entity have denied it. The Return Operation of the star it has a very difficult economic fit, as difficult it was also the departure of Messi from Barça. They are the two flagships of the beautiful game. But, in the case of the Portuguese, Juve, Madrid and the player himself, the three parties involved, would benefit that the movement produced.

Juve already gives to player for amortized even if you have one more season left contract, until 2022, and with his departure he would remove the weight of his high chip on top. The Madrid would win weather. I would use Christian as a bridge for that revolution galactic pretending with stars like Haaland, Mbappé or Camavinga. Time until income is restored after the pandemic crisis and the public returns to the stadiums normally. The player (your agent is the one who lit the fuse of the news), overwhelmed by the tightness of calcium and criticism, I would change of scene for finish his career in style and, why not, choose to win another Champions League or Ballon d’Or. But there are high walls to jump over. And almost all of them have to do with what Cristiano charges.

The € 31 million net it charges per year and the relaxed taxation for foreigners in Italy are the main stumbling blocks

Sources familiar with the situation of Cristiano in Juventus point to AS that, currently, the footballer is collecting 31 million euros net. And that, in the economic balance of the entity, they are assuming slightly more than 80 million (gross). Too much money for the drop in income for the most powerful club in Italy, owned by Fiat. According to the official data provided, without an audience in the stadium Juve has lost 113.7 million in the first six months of this season. Having fallen in the eighth of the Champions League, the bump will be even greater when the course ends. And last season, in 2019-20, it lost 90 million more … This is the reason why, as it happens to Real Madrid with Bale, it is very possible that the Juve agrees that Cristiano comes out for free although in the Italian press they have already slipped that 29 million would suffice (What really remains to be amortized in the accounts of the 100 million that they paid to Madrid for him).

When he left Madrid, Cristiano collected 21 million net (ten less than now). But the situation in the white entity is now very different to the one there was when he left after winning three consecutive Champions and leaving behind 450 goals scored. In the first place, Madrid now has to bear a loan for the reform of the stadium of 570 million euros that did not exist before its departure. Second, the pandemic has left the revenues of 617 million when before the coronavirus they were approaching 800 and, finally, the wage bill has skyrocketed with the latest additions (especially Hazard’s). His return is complicated …

Madrid wins time for the signings of Haaland or Mbappé

Currently the Madrid pays 448 million euros in salaries to the almost 800 workers it has on its staff. With some revenues of 617 million, exceeds 70% what is the limit recommended by the ECA. Bale has a year left more than contract. Perhaps the key to Cristiano’s return was in the welsh departure, which is highly unlikely.

Either way and on the assumption that Madrid found a way to pay 31 million of euros net to Cristiano, the player should to make a major effort and would continue losing a lot of money. There, in Italy, by A kind of Beckham Law, it benefits from taxation designed to attract talent. In this way, the Portuguese you only pay 100,000 euros a year for everything that generated abroad, both in image rights and for other concepts. This was, really, what led Cristiano to accept the offer of Juve.

Now Christian It seems determined to finish his career elsewhere. It has been your representative, Jorge Mendes, the one who has started to move the tree from a possible return, a return that the Madrid president himself had informally raised to the star when he collected an award in 2019 in Madrid. It was the first time they saw each other after Cristiano’s traumatic departure. Now a return is not ruled out. That he plays again at the Bernabéu is difficult … but it is possible.