The program 'No half measures', directed by Christian Hudtwalcker, is preparing for its next premiere on Latina Televisión and promises to continue uncensored coverage of current affairs in Peru. It is scheduled to air every Sunday starting March 3 at 10:00 pm. This show will provide in-depth, unfiltered political analysis, and will reflect the channel's and host's commitment to truthfulness and critical perspective.

When and at what time does the new edition of 'Sin mediantes' premiere?

In a recent promotional video released by Latin Television, the return of the program and its host, Hudtwalcker, was officially announced, who with his characteristic humor commented on the end of his vacation and invited the audience to prepare for episodes loaded with relevant and critical content. 'No Half Measures' has established itself as a benchmark in political analysis, a characteristic that has cultivated a loyal base of followers.

It is important to highlight that various experts, politicians and authorities will be incorporated into the Sunday space to enrich the discussions under the leadership of Hudtwalcker. This reaffirms the program's mission of offering clarity and transparency in each topic discussed.