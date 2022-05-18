He left with everything. A whole controversy has been created around the master’s thesis that he did peter castle on the Cesar Vallejo University. Despite having 43% similarity with other publications, the research work was accepted by said center of higher studies founded by César Acuña. Along these lines, the journalist Christian Hudtwalcker referred to this subject in “Without half measures”.

On television, the communicator criticized the educational quality of the aforementioned university for considering the originality of the political leader’s academic project to be valid.

What did Christian Hudtwalcker say about the UCV?

The journalist regretted that Pedro Castillo was given this type of facilities when there are many students who make an effort to complete their studies and carry out adequate research work. In the same way, he assured that he would not hire any professional graduated from the UCV.

“It is crazy what the César Vallejo University has done. He has made fun, above all, of his students. Don’t do your thesis anymore, don’t waste time. If I were the owner of a company and I had to hire people, I say this with pity for the people who have made an effort to pay for their university, I do not hire anyone from the César Vallejo University”, Christian Hudtwalcker said with obvious annoyance.

Users criticize Christian Hudtwalcker

After his controversial statements about the UCV, the journalist Christian Hudtwalcker He was the target of criticism on Twitter. Many users attacked him and asked him to take into account that the majority of students choose to enter the university of César Acuña due to the few economic possibilities.

“You are offending many people who study there and may be more capable than you,” wrote a netizen on the aforementioned platform.

Christian Hudtwalcker explodes against congressman and insults him

While he had the legislator of Peru Libre, Alex Flores, as a guest on the radio program that he hosts on Exitosa, Christian Hudtwalcker lost his temper when the parliamentarian assured that the journalist held the same opinion as that of the owners of the medium where he works.

Faced with this statement, Hudtwalcker showed his indignation and ended up calling Flores “dead of hunger” and Vladimir Cerrón “sucks.” “ Here the only starving person who responds to Cerrón is you. I urge you to show that the opinion of my bosses is my opinion. Don’t be a coward ”, the press man asserted very obfuscated. His lack of respect, of course, was harshly criticized on social networks.

Magaly reprimands Hudtwalcker for insulting congressman

She was not silent. Given the disrespectful expressions that Christian Hudtwalcker had towards the Free Peru legislator, Alex Flores, while interviewing him, the “Urraca” did not close his eyes and took a few minutes from his program to condemn the fact.