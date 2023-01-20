Christian Horner explains what went wrong at Red Bull in Brazil and the row that resulted between Verstappen and Pérez.

It’s been a while, but during the Formula 1 race in Brazil things got heated between the two teammates. In the very last lap of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Max Verstappen refused to let teammate Sergio Pérez go for sixth place.

The team order was actually to help the Mexican in his battle with team Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc for second place in the championship. But Max refused and everyone could hear what he had said over the team radio.

I already told you last summer, don’t ask me again… I’ve given my reasons and I stand by them. Thus a pissed off Max Verstappen

Let’s forget about it

Teammate Sergio Pérez then said over the same radio that it showed what Verstappen really is like. Christian Horner now returns to this in a interview with Formula1.com. Both drivers and the entire team have now left everything behind and everything is peaceful again.

He puts his hand in his own bosom and says that they simply hadn’t thought it through beforehand. Red Bull simply did not think they would be in this position and therefore did not prepare for a scenario like this.

Error Brazil Red Bull

That was a mistake according to Horner. Too bad it turned out this way and was open to everyone to follow. Both drivers were open and honest with each other and we will continue as a team from there. According to Christian Horner.

Overall he is very satisfied with the past season. Both drivers just did well and that’s why he doesn’t want those few rounds in Brazil to ruin the feeling overall.

Now we just have to wait and see how the relations are if something similar happens again soon. The new season will start on March 5 with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

