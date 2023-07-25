‘Red Bull Racing will always want to put a stop to this development’, you could read here yesterday about the idea of ​​making all F1 engines equally strong. From this place we would like to offer our sincere apologies to Max Verstappen’s F1 team: Sorry, we had misjudged you. Red Bull team boss Christian Horner supports Alpine’s idea of ​​giving all engines the same amount of horsepower.

Horner thinks that if the FIA ​​can show that there are teams with less engine power, it makes sense that something will change to get the teams on an equal level. That writes Motorsport.com. ‘I think that [het vermogen per team] would be fascinating for anyone to see,” says Horner. F1 should deal ‘sensibly’ with the possible ‘shortcomings’, says the team boss.

Horner’s position is remarkable for several reasons. Firstly, Red Bull Racing is now supreme. Why would you want to jeopardize your supremacy by making all F1 engines equally strong? In addition, Red Bull was one of the drivers for stopping engine development at the end of 2022.

All previous agreements about equalization

Horner’s position is applauded by Otmar Szafnauer. He is Alpine’s team principal. Szafnauer says arrangements were made before the ‘engine freeze’ hit. “When the scheme came about, there was an agreement among the engine builders that if someone was one percent out of the rest, there was good hope of talks to bring back equality.”

How could engines have become stronger?

He also explains that engine development has not completely stopped. ‘Everyone can solve their reliability problems. Those reliability issues can sometimes include power upgrades. It depends on what kind of reliability problem you are solving,” says the Alpine team boss.

Why does Horner want to make all F1 engines equally strong?

The team boss does not give a hard reason why Horner wants every team to get the same amount of horsepower. It could have to do with the fact that Red Bull’s F1 car is so far ahead in terms of aerodynamics that the team can miss some horsepower. When Mercedes dominated, Horner floated the idea of ​​making all engines equally strong. Nothing was done with this suggestion at the time.

Why did Horner not want engine developments?

Red Bull wanted an ‘engine freeze’ because engine supplier Honda called it a day. Without a supplier, Red Bull had two options: to build the engines themselves or to buy engines from Mercedes, Ferrari or Renault. Mercedes and Ferrari would not quickly deliver to their competitor, so Red Bull would have to turn to the French brand again a few after the break with Renault.

Due to the freeze, Red Bull did not have to return to Renault, but it was given time to set up its own RBPT (Red Bull PowerTrains). In 2026, Red Bull can now build its own engines and put a Ford sticker on them for some extra cash.