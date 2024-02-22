EHe was sorry, said Christian Horner. He's really sorry. A dozen camera lenses were trained on him, and many more pairs of reporter eyes. He is sorry, but he cannot comment on the investigation of which he is the subject. I also cannot say to what extent the allegations have affected preparations for the new Formula 1 season so far.

The fact that the shower manufacturer Red Bull is investigating the team boss of its flagship racing team and that there is talk of cross-border behavior towards an employee was something that others had to assess on the sidelines of the test drives in Bahrain – and did.