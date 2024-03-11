Christian Horner will be fired before the Australian GP, ​​according to insiders.

The soap opera about Christian Horner continues. Now that's not surprising, because there isn't really a lot of drama or spectacle on the track. Verstappen drives lonely at the front in an F1 car, the rest seem to be bumping along behind in a kind of F1.5 car. But while the Dutchman stoically delivers top performances, his team boss is under heavy pressure.

It seems a bit like all the mess has been hidden away, but it is now starting to fester. After a conversation with a lawyer (hired by Red Bull), the investigation revealed that Horner was not to blame.

Horny Horner fired BEFORE Australian GP

The reaction to this was intense: the WhatsApp traffic between Horny Horner and his PA ended up on the internet. Since then, Red Bull has acted as if nothing has happened at all. Now that the pressure continues to increase, they have suspended the employee. However, this seems to have a bit of a counterproductive effect. It only seems to be getting worse.

According to insiders, Horner's longest career is over. They state that Christian Horner will be fired before the Australian GP. That reports F1 Insider. The big change is the Thai owner. Red Bull owns 51% of it and so far they have kept a hand above Horner's head. The sporting achievements are extremely impressive and Horner is absolutely a key figure, together with Newey, Verstappen, Schmitz, Marko and Lambiase.

Image damage

But why are the Thai owners suddenly against Horner? Simple: damage to image. In the United States, women's rights activists are setting up a boycott against Red Bull. The son of U2 guitarist The Edge is also working on a song 'Don't be horny, be Christian'.

It's far-fetched, but it seems to be true. The lady in question (Fiona Hewitson) her brother is The Edge's son-in-law. And he has apparently called on his bandmates to write a song now that Red Bull is trying to sweep all the emotional diarrhea under the carpet. U2's reach is so great that Red Bull is not looking forward to it. And no, we're not making this up…

Autoblog Nuance

Then it's time for the much-needed and now famous Autoblog Nuance. Because what should we think of this now? Well, of course we'll wait for the news, but it doesn't look good for Horner. We were able to view the WhatsApp messages at the editorial office. Of course it is not 100% certain that it is real, but if it is true, Geri will not be very happy with it.

Perhaps the FIA ​​or FOM will have to intervene. Of course, the Red Bull investigation will show that the Red Bull team boss cannot be blamed. It seems that too much has happened for us to remain silent, but it is not serious enough to require strong action. A Red Bull spokesperson told the German Bild that Horner will remain as usual and that there is nothing to worry about. Will undoubtedly be continued.

