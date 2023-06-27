Stupid mistake by Marko, because Christian Horner did not want De Vries at AlphaTauri. Rightly so, as it turns out.

Nyck de Vries is a wonderful phenomenon in Formula 1. He is Formula E champion and Formula 2 champion. Last year he took two points at the GP of Italy. Last year he also did free practice for other teams several times. It is the most experienced rookie this year.

The season is not going very smoothly so far. The start was pretty bad, then De Vries didn’t crash his car a few times and now the races are a bit less. Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s advisor who takes care of the drivers, is responsible for appointing Nyck.

Horner does not want De Vries at AlphaTauri

To the Inside Line F1podcast lets Marko know that he made a bad choice by putting Nyck de Vries in AlphaTauri. He confirms that Christian Horner already stated at the time that he was not a fan of de Vries. Horner therefore did not want Nyck to drive for AlphaTauri.

The last time was Nyck de Vries, I think. It seems he was right. Of course it was about the AlphaTauri team, not Red Bull. But we are one family and so I asked for his opinion. He is not a fan of Nyck de Vries. Helmut Marko is not yet impressed by Nyck de Vries.

Now it is also quite logical, after eight races De Vries has not yet shown anything that leaves an impression. He is slower than his teammate, rarely catches a car and never really surprises. Of course, the AlphaTauri is really an incredible pear box, but don’t forget that George Russell showed beautiful things in (comparatively) even worse Williams at the time.

Without pardon

Helmut Marko is known for unceremoniously sending drivers out. It also applies the other way around, drivers can also suddenly get the chance to drive in F1 or be promoted from the junior team to Red Bull.

Daniel Ricciardo’s name has been buzzing for a while, but that’s only because he’s Red Bull’s third driver. In that respect, it seems more logical to us to give Red Bull protégé Liam Lawson a chance. Yes, he too can fail. But Lawson is considerably younger. That ultimately offers more perspective.

