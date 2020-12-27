FC Schalke 04 has introduced Christian Gross as the new head coach. The Swiss should get the Gelsenkirchen coal out of the fire. Gross is to be understood as a long-term firefighter – and that has already worked in the Bundesliga.
There is nothing to gloss over on and around Schalke even at Christmas: the club is almost dead and is completely on the ropes. After 13 games, the miners are still waiting for their first win in the Bundesliga, with four points they are far behind at the bottom of the table. Christian Gross should now make the impossible possible and keep the class. In theory, that can work.
Because unlike Manuel Baum, who is technically undisputed, but did not bring any fresh wind to Schalke, Christian Gross brings firefighter competence with him. Sports director Jochen Schneider also highlighted this at Gross’ presentation: “Christian Gross has proven both in Germany and in England that he can successfully handle difficult missions of this kind.”
And Gross exudes impressive toughness and has already set the course for his new team: “I want to feel the ambition of the players every second. We need a positive attitude in and around the team in order to be successful again.” That sounds like a breath of fresh air. At least after a rough wind and that could also be good for Schalke.
The goal is clear: somehow keep the class. Gross’ contract runs until the end of the season, no further. The Swiss should be understood as a firefighter. But: Gross does not have to put out a fire, as is customary with firefighters, but a whole inferno. And that leaves him with not just a handful of games, but more than half a season. The long-term fire brigade project is introduced at Schalke; Not a bad plan considering the bad season so far.
With Christian Gross, Schalke have definitely signed a coach who can put out fires. In the 2009/10 season, Gross led VfB Stuttgart from 15th to 6th place in the second half of the season. The Swiss should initiate this impressive turnaround at Schalke. Decision-maker Jochen Schneider definitely knows which competencies he has committed: In the Stuttgart 09/10 season, Schneider worked as sports director at VfB.
All in all, that sounds like a well thought-out plan. And that alone is to be understood as a breath of fresh air at Schalke.
