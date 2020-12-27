Christian Gross is now the head coach of the FC Schalke 04 licensed team. Welcome to Schalke ??# S04 | ? ⚪️ | #Big – FC Schalke 04 (@ s04) December 27, 2020

And Gross exudes impressive toughness and has already set the course for his new team: “I want to feel the ambition of the players every second. We need a positive attitude in and around the team in order to be successful again.” That sounds like a breath of fresh air. At least after a rough wind and that could also be good for Schalke.

All in all, that sounds like a well thought-out plan. And that alone is to be understood as a breath of fresh air at Schalke.