Huub Stevens, who recently led the team on an interim basis, is also behind the decision in favor of gross: “He was also my top priority. Jochen also asked me what I think about Christian. I said he would be the right person . He exudes authority and is good at leading players. “

Christian Gross is now the head coach of the FC Schalke 04 licensed team. Welcome to Schalke ??# S04 | ? ⚪️ | #Big – FC Schalke 04 (@ s04) December 27, 2020

Gross appears much more authoritarian than his predecessor Manuel Baum and should set new impulses. Regarding the condition of the team, he said: “Addressing the players is primarily crucial. We need confidence and determination. The first impression of the players was very positive, they seem very focused.” The sorted out Nabil Bentaleb should not play a role even under Gross.