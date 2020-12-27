Christian Gross should Schalke 04 lead to relegation. At his first press conference as head coach, the Swiss spoke about squad planning, his ideas with the team and his future in Gelsenkirchen.
In Christian Gross, the miners seem to have found a desired solution. “We are in an extremely precarious situation. The mission is to stay out of the league. Christian Gross and I encountered a similar situation eleven years ago in Stuttgart and mastered it successfully. With his experience, he is exactly the right person. I can accurately assess how he works and how he leads the team, “said sports director Jochen Schneider.
Huub Stevens, who recently led the team on an interim basis, is also behind the decision in favor of gross: “He was also my top priority. Jochen also asked me what I think about Christian. I said he would be the right person . He exudes authority and is good at leading players. “
Above all, Gross wants to instill courage in the royal blue professionals: “The team should be braver, it pays off in the end. I want a courageous and clever team. It’s a marathon. I try to pick up every player wherever possible. I’m not going to overtrain the team, they have to be fresh. “
Gross appears much more authoritarian than his predecessor Manuel Baum and should set new impulses. Regarding the condition of the team, he said: “Addressing the players is primarily crucial. We need confidence and determination. The first impression of the players was very positive, they seem very focused.” The sorted out Nabil Bentaleb should not play a role even under Gross.
The Swiss also spoke at the PK about the squad planning and the upcoming transfer phase: “We are in dialogue, there are always requests. We see what is feasible. The financial situation is obviously very tense. We have a need, especially on the flanks speed, “said the new head coach. Sports director Jochen Schneider said: “We will do everything we are able to.”
The contract of the 66-year-old, who is returning from retirement for Schalke, is designed until the end of the season. “The question of an extension arises when it is ready,” said Gross regarding his future. “I still have a lot of energy. Let me tackle it. There isn’t much time. It’s one of the greatest challenges.”
