The cornerback of Colombian origin christian gonzalez was selected this Thursday by the New England Patriots in the seventeenth turn of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft that takes place in Kansas City (Missouri, USA).

“I am very excited for this opportunity that means a lot to me and to Colombia, where my father was born; I am very happy to be here“González said as he opened his white jacket to reveal the lining decorated with the colors of the Colombian flag, after being recruited.

The defensive will be under the orders of coach Bill Belichick, winner of six Super Bowl rings.

Gonzalez is 20 years old. In college football he played for the Colorado Buffaloes in his first two years, in 2022 he played for the Oregon Ducks, a team with which he stood out with 35 ‘tackles’, seven passes defensed and four interceptions, making him one of the best at his position.

WHAT A MOMENT 🫶🏻! The Colombian flag screams present in the NFL with Christian González 💛💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/TGD7sQQhcY — Colombian Sport 🇨🇴 (@DeportColombia) April 28, 2023

At the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, the Oregon Ducks cornerback impressed NFL coaches by clocking 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash, speed that makes it ideal to meet man-to-man coverage. Christian was born in Carrollton (Texas, USA).



His father, the Colombian Héctor González, played basketball with the Bogotá Pirates between 1996 and 2000; Thanks to his athletic talent, he obtained a scholarship to study at the University of Texas, where his son grew up.

Like the cornerback and his father, his sister Melissa, also born in the United States, became an athlete. She is a specialist in the 400 meter hurdles, a competition in which she represented Colombia in the last Tokyo Olympic Games in which she was eliminated in the semifinal.

The Colombians

González joins the three Colombians who have made it to the NFL. The first was Jairo Peñaranda, former running back for the Los Angeles Rams in 1981, and for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1985. He was followed by Fuad Reveiz, former kicker for the Dolphins (1985-1988), Chargers (1990) and Vikings (1995).

The most recent was former center Fernando Velasco, who played for the Titans (2008-2012), Steelers (2013) and Panthers (2014-2015), with whom he was in Super Bowl 50 that they lost to the Denver Broncos.

EFE

