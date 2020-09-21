The start of the season of Union Berlin went really wrong with a 1: 3 defeat against FC Augsburg. In addition to the bitter bankruptcy, the iron now receive another bad news. As the club announced, midfielder Christian Gentner will be out for several weeks.
In the 24th minute of the game against FCA, the 35-year-old veteran injured his calf without any action from the opponent. Shortly thereafter, Gentner was replaced, with newcomer Sebastian Griesbeck. Now Union will have to do without their midfield support for the coming weeks. However, the iron has not yet given an exact diagnosis.
Gentner moved from VfB Stuttgart to Köpenick in summer 2019. Last season, the experienced Bundesliga professional made 31 games this season (three goals / assists each).
