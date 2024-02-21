He left a message at his uncle's house, after having committed the double crime: the words written by Christian Sodano

Christian Sodano, after the double crime, he wrote a letter and left it at his uncle's house in Latina, where he had taken refuge and where he was arrested by the police. The local newspaper reported the news Latina Today.

The financier entered his ex-girlfriend's house Desyrèe Amato with his service pistol and when her mother and sister intervened to protect the girl, he opened fire. Nicoletta and Renèe didn't have a chance. The 22-year-old, however, managed to run away and to move away from that house. She reached a petrol station, where a man helped her hide and raised the alarm. Immediately after the double crime, Christian Sodano got into his car and fled. He is hidden at his uncle's house in Latina. Right here, he would have taken a pen and paper and would have written a message in block capitals:

I didn't want to do it, I would have given her life.

What Sodano's intentions were is not yet clear. Did he want to make an extreme gesture or did he want to escape far away? He had already threatened Desyrèe by message, he would hurt her family and then he would end it, so she too would suffer like him. But the 22-year-old didn't tell anyone those words, she believed she only said them to force her to get back together and that he would never be capable of it. Now he feels guilty.

Sodano would also have remembered the traumas he suffered, probably referring to the loss of his parents. The policeman mother died in 2014, while the father only four years ago. His uncles have always taken care of him, but now they are shocked.

The financier's family still can't believe his gesture. One of the uncles, through an interview, is apologized to the Amato family.