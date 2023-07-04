Christian Estrada and the influencer Ferka They were a couple some time ago and they conceived a son in their relationship. She participated in the reality show Televisa ‘The House of Famous Mexico’ and he works as a model.

Ferka, who was eliminated this Sunday from ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, a reality show by Televisahe did, he was in a relationship with Christian Estrada for two years, but they had problems and they separated.

In an interview with Jorge ‘El Burro’ Van Rankin, Christian Estrada mentions that his relationship with Ferka ended because she, who was part of ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’on Televisa, he allegedly called his mother “p#*@”, regardless of whether he was in front of her.

Ferka and the son he had with Christian Estrada. Instagram photo

Regarding the breakup, Ferka said in an interview with Matilde Obregón that she does not remember why she unleashed the fury of her ex-partner, she also mentioned that it bothered her that he did not defend her in the face of a problem she had with his mother.

“I always believed that I was loved by that family and on the day of the christening, a situation happened that I can’t understand today; I was attacked and they disrespected me,” she said. Ferka to Obregon.

Christian Estrada contradicts Ferka already Jorge ‘The Donkey’ Van Rankin She tells him that she and her mother had a confrontation at a social event and her ex-partner verbally attacked her mother, calling her “p#*@”.

“The day my son’s mother called my mom “p#*@”, the day they gave my mother “p#*@” in front of me, cab***, that’s why I separated, because the young lady, being a mother, and thus disrespects what is most sacred to me I have,” Estrada said.

Christian Estrada. Instagram photo

In addition, Christian Estrada says that he had already given Ferka an engagement ring worth $23,000. “because I was going to marry her, I don’t want the ring but it disrespected the most sacred thing I have”.

Christian Estrada also confesses to Jorge ‘El Burro’ Van Rankin that he hasn’t stopped looking out for his son, and if he doesn’t see him, it’s because they don’t allow him, a situation that annoys him.

