The international Christian eriksen was able to leave the hospital Copenhagen after a “successful operation”, six days after his dramatic cardiac arrest during the Eurocup, the Danish federation announced.

The doctors indicated that the player of the Inter de MilanThe 29-year-old would have a defibrillator implanted to regulate his heart rhythm, raising questions about his continuity in professional football.

“The operation went well and I’m fine under the circumstances,” said the player in a statement, who was also able to visit the concentration of his teammates north of the Danish capital.

The illness of Eriksen, who was unconscious for long minutes on the lawn of the Parke Stadion in Copenhagen, before being saved by a cardiac massage and by the electric shocks of a defibrillator, caused a wave of support, both in Denmark as abroad.

“Thank you for the countless messages, it was incredible,” thanked the Danish midfielder, who will continue with his family.

