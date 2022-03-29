Eriksen stood next to goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during the beautifully sung national anthem, who had proposed to national coach Kasper Hjulmand to give Eriksen the captain’s armband when he returned to Parken after almost nine months. Then he made the toss with Dusan Tadic, the captain of Serbia. On both sides of the stadium was a banner that read ‘Welcome home Christian’, one in Danish and one in English. After fifteen minutes, Denmark took the lead via Joakim Mæhle, who scored from about twenty meters after a corner from Eriksen.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on June 12 during the European Championship match against Finland in the same stadium. He has now resumed his career with a defibrillator in England at Brentford. In the game against the Netherlands, the Dane made his comeback in the national team last Saturday. He was barely on the field when he scored the Danes’ second goal and then hit the post from about twenty yards. The Orange squad eventually won the game 4-2. See also Bastrykin instructed to report on the case of schoolgirls after beating a pensioner

,,It will be an emotional evening”, Eriksen looked ahead yesterday. “It’s one of those moments you can’t prepare for. The reception in the Netherlands was already very nice and I expect it will be even better here.”

After the friendly match against the Netherlands in which he scored, the Dane told Danish television that it would be special. “This was the warm-up for Tuesday’s game when I will run again on the field where it happened.”

Denmark has to do it against Serbia without Yussuf Poulsen and Thomas Delaney. Both players were injured in the game against the Netherlands. Kasper Dolberg is therefore in the base. Before the match there was also a nice minute of applause for Lars Høgh, who defended the goal of Odense Boldklub no less than 817 times from 1977 to 2000. He came to eight caps for Denmark and was the goalkeeper coach for the national team from 2007 to 2021. He passed away on December 8 at the age of 62. See also Revealed the scenario of a massive American F-35 air raid on Russia

