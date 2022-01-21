Christian Eriksen trained with Jong Ajax today, the number three in the Kitchen Champion Division. The 29-year-old playmaker from Denmark wants to play at the World Cup in Qatar at the end of this year and is looking for a new club.











Eriksen spent a few days at Physiomed in Amsterdam last week. He asked his old club Ajax to be allowed to train for a day and at De Toekomst he was of course welcomed with open arms by many old acquaintances. He met his good friends Daley Blind and Davy Klaassen, while NEC captain Lasse Schöne also made the effort to come to Amsterdam to meet his compatriot.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on June 12, during the second day of the European Football Championship, last summer. That happened shortly before half-time in the Parkenstadion in Copenhagen in the game against Finland. The tens of thousands of spectators in the stadium and the millions of television viewers watched Eriksen’s resuscitation with terror and fear, but fortunately it soon became clear that the doctors were there in time and Eriksen had not suffered any permanent damage. The match was even played out that same day. See also Altercados in the La Paz neighborhood of Murcia after the fall of a young man from a building

© AP



Eriksen is now back in top shape, but had his contract with the Italian champion Internazionale terminated on December 17. Because of his defibrillator, he was no longer allowed to play in the Serie A.

Eriksen seemed on his way to Brentford, the London club from the Premier League where no fewer than eight Danes play and where he would meet an old acquaintance in coach Thomas Frank. Frank was his coach in the national youth teams of Denmark.

First he has now settled in Amsterdam, where he lived from January 2009 to the summer of 2013. Eriksen then came to 32 goals and 65 assists in 163 matches for Ajax, with which he became national champion three times in a row. He then left for Tottenham Hotspur for a million euros, where he played 305 games.

