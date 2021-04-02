D.he end of patience has been reached. Exhausted and worn out, most citizens drag themselves towards the second Easter in the pandemic. Contact restrictions apply again. Again the churches will remain largely empty. A lead time. There will hardly be any Easter mood. Stream and streams have been freed from the ice, yes. But the seasonal resurgence relates only to nature for the time being.

What is sorely lacking is the social dimension of spring. “I can already hear the turmoil of the village, here is the people’s true heaven,” it says in Goethe’s Easter walk. “They celebrate the resurrection of the Lord because they have risen themselves, from dull rooms of lower houses.

Only tangible in the spirit

Theologically speaking, a dissolve between the awakening of spring and the Christian message is nonsense. There is no analogy between the cycle of life and the Gospel, but a competitive relationship. The point of the resurrection is ultimately to break the natural order at its crucial point: Spring promises something ephemeral; Christian Easter is something immortal. But there is a reason why spring and Easter merged so closely in culture.

Both promise fundamentally different things. But both promise something, shimmering between a “not yet” and a “already now”. Spring anticipates the abundance of summer. Some things are possible, but not everything. The swimming trunks have to stay in the closet, but the sunglasses can already be found. Easter refers to a similar temporal structure. According to the Christian understanding, redemption is already anticipated through the cross and resurrection of Jesus Christ. But for the time being this is only tangible for people in spirit and in faith.

In the fight against the pandemic, the world is currently probably at a comparable point. The vaccines that are supposed to take the horror of the coronavirus have been devised, approved and already available to a small portion of the population. But right now, people are still ruled by the pandemic, the third wave of which is just building up.

For most citizens, the danger is not over and health protection measures must therefore continue to be strictly followed. From a psychological point of view, in such a situation it would probably be most promising to set up like a stoic in lockdown and pretend that it is a permanent state

Anger at the government

Such a cold, wintry attitude helps to suppress one’s own powerlessness. However, given the tangible way out of the pandemic in the form of vaccines, this strategy is working less and less. You see the pictures from the countries that have already vaccinated large parts of their population, and you start to compare. The impatience becomes even more pressing and lets you feel that pain that you may have been numb for a long time. The anger at the mistakes and lack of strategy of the rulers does the rest.

So how do you deal with the remaining stretch of the disease? The first Christians were also faced with the task of defining their attitude between the ages. Paul writes in 2 Corinthians that believers should live “as those who are sad, but always joyful; than the poor, but who make many rich; than who have nothing and yet have everything ”. The apostle is describing an existence that feeds on hope. For Paul, the gospel is not only a consolation for the future, but it becomes a power for the present. The “not yet” should become the “already now” in one’s own lifestyle.