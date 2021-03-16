A.In view of the third corona wave that is beginning in Germany, virologist Christian Drosten regrets the developments around Astra-Zeneca with suspended vaccinations and scarce delivery quantities. At the moment, the main thing to remember is that “we need this vaccination,” the Charité scientist emphasized on Tuesday in the podcast “Coronavirus Update” at NDR-Info. The epidemiological situation is currently not good in Germany. The more contagious virus variant B.1.1.7 is becoming more and more prevalent, its share is now three quarters.

“Shortly after Easter we will have a situation like around Christmas,” said the virologist, also with a view to the gloomy prognoses of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) from a few days ago about a feared sharp increase in the number of new infections. Drosten expects the situation to become “drastically more difficult” because of the mutant. It will be particularly “tricky” for the largely still unvaccinated age groups aged 50 and over. Drosten had already issued this warning before.

In Germany, the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), which is responsible for vaccine safety, recommended suspending vaccinations with Astra-Zeneca. According to information from the Ministry of Health, a total of eight cases of thrombosis (blood clots) in the cerebral veins in connection with the vaccination were reported in Germany by Tuesday evening. The number of cases is therefore statistically significantly higher than in the population without vaccination.

A few days ago, Astra-Zeneca announced a drastic cut in its deliveries to the European Union. The plan is to deliver 100 million cans to EU countries in the first half of the year, it said. Most recently, the group had assumed 220 million cans by the middle of the year.

About the accumulation of rare thromboses within a short period of time, Drosten said that “of course you have to take it seriously and look at it”. This includes, among other things, the search for other possible causes. Drosten said he did not want to evaluate the decision and did not have any background information.