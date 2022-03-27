The son of Christian Dominguez and Karla Tarazona celebrated her seventh birthday last Saturday, March 26, and the television host did not hesitate to organize a striking party with decorations inspired by her favorite superhero. Her brothers, her relatives and even Rafael Fernández, who is very close to the 3 children, were present at the celebration. However, the famous cumbiambero would have been the great absentee.

Little Valentine’s Party

From early hours, Karla Tarazona shared various details of the party she held for her youngest son. On her Instagram account, she published images of the decorations, the desserts that she had made with the figure of Spiderman and even the inflatable games that she rented so that the little one can have fun together with her friends.

At the time of singing “Happy Birthday”, the television figure posed with her three children and her husband Rafael Fernández, but Christian Domínguez was not present in the family portrait.

Where would Christian Domínguez have been?

As evidenced by Christian Domínguez on social networks, on Saturday, March 26, he would have been working together with the Great International Orchestra in a marriage. The cumbiambero was seen on the stage of the celebration and recorded all the incidents with his camera.

Christian Domínguez would not have attended his son’s party organized by Karla Tarazona. Photo: Instagram

Karla Tarazona’s message to her son

Karla Tarazona dedicated a tender message to her son Valentino on Instagram and shared an image in which she is seen enjoying a family trip.

“One of my most precious treasures, my little Valentino. Happy return to the sun. It cost a lot but here is my brave ”, was the message that he left along with the photograph.