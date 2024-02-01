The recent breakup between Christian Domínguez and singer Pamela Franco has made headlines in the Peruvian entertainment industry. After an ampay revealed by Magaly Medinain which the member of the Great International Orchestra is shown with a woman identified as Mary Moncada, the host of 'Consume Perú', obviously affected by the images released, had to face this difficult situation and issued a statement. However, recently on the program 'Everything leaks' information was spread that the artist had made an unexpected request to his partner after seeing his infidelity exposed.

What did Pamela Franco say after Christian Domínguez's ampay?

Pamela Franco, after seeing the ampay broadcast by Magaly Medina, spoke out a day after the images were broadcast. The dancer, when confronting Domínguez, remained firm in her decision not to give in to pressure. Despite her professionalism on screen, Franco could not hide her pain, evident in her tears backstage.

“Given the recent events that have occurred involving my family life, I want to inform the public of my definitive separation from Mr. Christian Domínguez.”he indicated at the beginning of his statement.

Pamela Franco confirms her separation from Christian Domínguez after ampay. Photo: Instagram/Pamela Franco

In addition, he made a request to avoid mentioning his youngest daughter: “I also want to ask the media and public opinion not to mention my youngest daughter's name to prevent her from feeling emotionally affected (…). “I am a strong woman and I will continue striving to be a good woman, mother and artist.”he added.

After that, Pamela continued carrying out her activities and work, which she shared on her social networks through videos in which she looks like the image of a betting house brand.

What would Christian Domínguez have asked Pamela Franco?

According to the testimony of what would be a Channel 4 worker, Christian Dominguez, in an attempt to handle the situation, would have asked Pamela Franco to issue a false statement to declare that their relationship had ended a long time ago. This request by Domínguez apparently sought to minimize the impact of the ampay and protect her image in the face of the scandal.

“Christian was sitting with Pamela waiting for the ampay because everyone thought and even Pamela believed that it was from Melissa and Erick Elera. The thing is that when Magaly says about Ethel and Christian Domínguez, Pamela told him: 'What? Christian, what have you done? Have you deceived me?' And Christian: 'No, not at all, of course not.' And he denied it until the end of Magaly Medina.”the witness pointed out to the space 'Everything leaks'.

“She kicked him out of the house, but Christian was waiting for her, supposedly to talk because they want them to release a statement saying that they broke up a long time ago and that they only lived together for their daughter. Pamela doesn't want to accept, imagine, that's what she wants.“said the alleged América TV worker.

