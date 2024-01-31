Christian Domínguez, leader of the Great Orchestra, is at the center of the controversy after Magaly Medina revealed an ampay in which the cumbiambero appears having an intimate encounter with Mary Moncada in his truck. However, the new driver of 'Everything is filtered', Kurt Villavicenciohas released new details about the situation that caught the attention of more than one viewer.

Were Christian Domínguez and Pamela Franco together during the ampay broadcast?

In the latest edition of the program 'Everything is filtered', Kurt Villavicencio shared revealing information about the whereabouts of the singer at the time of the ampay broadcast in 'Magaly TV, The Firm'. According to the presenter, Christian Domínguez was not alone, but was accompanied by his partner, Pamela Franco.

'Metiche' surprised by revealing that, according to his close sources, the cumbiambero was at his house along with the mother of his last daughter and some of her friends. The Panamericana TV host mentioned that the artist was enjoying a quiet moment at his home, drinking coffee and sharing with Pamela Franco's friends before the ampay was made public. At that moment, Christian asked Pamela to issue a statement stating that they were already separated.

“While Magaly Medina was launching the ampay, the information that we received from the sources is that Christian was at home with Pamela Franco and with Pamela Franco's friends, having a cup of coffee, eating something before the ampay,” stated the popular presenter.

“She wants them to release a statement saying that they already broke up a long time ago and that they only lived together for their daughter and Pamela doesn't want to accept, imagine, that's what she wants. In other words, he has told her that now, that he is going to leave the house and everything, but first they should put out a statement together on the networks saying that and Pamela obviously doesn't want to accept, but she also doesn't want to go anywhere or anything for her daughter. , because he doesn't want to hurt his daughter,” said an América TV worker to 'Everything is filtered'.

On the other hand, the 'Machine', a close friend of Christian Domínguez and who was a guest on the program 'turn on', noted that the singer intends to address the situation publicly after processing what happened and that “he is not having a good time.”

“I talk to him all day, I ask him if he ate and the truth is I couldn't imagine (…). I don't know the lady, but in reality Christian is my friend, my brother, and I know that he is not having a good time now “Well, I know he's going to come out and face it. He's going to say things as they are, as they are. At this moment, we just have to face it.”said the coach.

How was the ampay of Christian Domínguez and Mary Moncada?

In the ampay presented in 'Magaly TV, the firm'Last Monday, January 29, you can seeMary Moncadaentering Christian Domínguez's car. Then, the singer starts and parks in the La Molina district, where, curiously, the car moves with great impact. This event caused great indignation in Peruvian entertainment, since the artist and Pamela FrancoThey were still in a 4-year relationship.

Mary Moncada revealed that she is not interested in starting any relationship with him.“We communicate from time to time, he asked me when I was coming to Lima. We sent each other photos and we answered each other when we could, not all day, obviously”she said emphatically.

How were the conversations between Christian Domínguez and Mary Moncada?

'Magaly TV, the firm'revealed several screenshots of the love conversations between Mary Moncada and Christian Domínguez, which reinforce the idea of ​​the singer's infidelity toPamela Franco,with whom he had a stable relationship of four years.

In the messages, the singer is very interested in the businesswoman, calling her by affectionate names. “Oh, my God, you are a beauty. Blanca, beautiful. I love you very much, you are a great woman, I loved that you were in my path,” Domínguez expressed.

What did Pamela Franco say about Christian Domínguez?

Pamela Franco confirmed that her separation from Christian Domínguez was final. Let us remember that the leader of Gran Orquesta was the protagonist of the last ampay of 'Magaly TV, la firma': he was caught being intimate with Mary Moncada.

Pamela Franco is not backing down and will continue with her personal projects. Photo: Instagram / Pamela Franco

“Given the recent events that have occurred involving my family life, I want to inform the public of my definitive separation from Mr. Christian Domínguez,” he said at the beginning.

