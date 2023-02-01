A report broadcast on “Magaly TV, the firm” reveals the times that the cumbia singer Christian Domínguez would have given his arm to twist with the divorce proceedings against Tania Ríos.

In the last broadcast of the program Magaly Medina, was exposed through a journalistic report all the times that Christian Domínguez abandoned the divorce process with Tania Ríos. He transcended that, in 2016, in full relationship with Karla Tarazona, Dominguez started the separation process; however, a resolution of the Second Family Court exposed it. “It is resolved to declare the abandonment of the process instituted by Christian Domínguez Alvarado against Mrs. Tania Elide Ríos Ruesta on the causal divorce. Consequently, archive it definitively”, reads the letter.

Later, in 2017, when he was in a relationship with the popular ‘Chabelita’, Domínguez made another attempt that the artist’s negligence later played against him.