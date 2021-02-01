On January 31, it was known that the cumbia singer Christian Domínguez would be the new entry in the conduction of the program America Today.

According to sources from El Popular, the name of the leader of the Great International Orchestra sounds strong to direct a new sequence of the program with the already confirmed Ethel Pozo, Melissa Paredes Y Janet barboza.

For her part, the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel assured that there would indeed be a new income among drivers.

“I’ll give you a little advance, not only are there three of us, maybe there is someone else. Can you believe it? I have this last minute news … Now they tell us that there is a fourth person, “said the television host.

The premiere of the new season of America today will be held on February 1, at 9.30 am

Meanwhile, Christian Domínguez with his partner Pamela Franco count the days until the birth of their first daughter together, María Cataleya.

In this context, the cumbia singer dedicated a message to his future first-born in one of his latest posts on Instagram:

“You made our love stronger and more beautiful than ever, each day that passes there is one less to meet you,” said the artist.

Christian Domínguez, latest news:

