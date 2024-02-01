Christian Dominguez does not leave the eye of the storm. After Magaly Medina supported him in compromising situations with Mary Moncada, Pamela Franco She ended her romantic relationship with him and made the fact known through her social networks. Other people also came out to talk about the issue, among them Ernesto Pimentel, who remembered the loyalty award that America gave him.

Did Christian Domínguez receive a loyalty award?

In a segment of 'America Today', Christian Dominguez was awarded to the faithful of the year 2023. The fact was not to great pleasure for the singer, who assured: “They like the headlines and how are they going to do this to me“he said after the drivers of the maganize declared him as the faithful of all show business. The event did not have much impact at the time, but Ernesto Pimentel, who was invited to the program 'América spectacles: summer edition', remembered it and asked that Domínguez return the award. “Give it back to me“, he expressed.

Christian Domínguez is no longer a partner of Pamela Franco. Photo: LR composition/América TV/Instagram/Pamela Franco

What happened to Christian Domínguez?

Christian Dominguezwas the protagonist of the last ampay issued byMagaly Medinaon January 29. The cumbiambero took advantage of an outing with Mary Moncada to have privacy inside her truck. All of his movements were recorded by the magpies, the same ones who also managed to interview the woman in question.

In that sense, private chats were revealed, how they met and Domínguez's alibi to deceive Pamela Franco and go to meet the businesswoman. The driver of'Magaly TV, the firm'He also showed the conversations he had with the business administrator.

What did Pamela Franco do after meeting Cristhian Domínguez's ampay?

After learning that his partner was the protagonist of Magaly Medina's ampay,Pamela Francoreported: “In light of recent events involving my family life,I want to inform the public of my definitive separation with Mr. Christian Domínguez“.

Frank He also said that, despite the press's interest in seeking a statement from him, he will not refer to the issue for the peace of his family and his youngest daughter with Domínguez. “I understand the interest of the media in talking to me, but for the moment I will not give statements for the peace of mind of my family and, especially, of my daughter“, held.

“I also want to ask the media and public opinion that the name of my youngest daughter is not mentioned to prevent her from feeling emotionally affected,” it reads.

“I am a strong woman and I will continue to strive to be a good woman, mother and artist,” she explained in her statement. Pamela finished the message by thanking the public for their concern. “I appreciate the expressions of affection that I have received in these hours (…). Now my head is completely on my work and spending as much time as possible with my daughter,” she concluded.

