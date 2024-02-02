During the broadcast of one of the 'Magaly TV la firma' programs, the musician Christian Dominguez He was caught having an intimate moment inside his truck with a woman named Mary Moncada. This caused his partner and mother of his last daughter, Pamela Franco, put an end to their relationship. The amazing thing about the case is that, days later, the same program revealed a new infidelity on the part of the cumbiambero, this time with a young girl from Chiclayo named Alexa Samamé.

As is known, Domínguez has various companies that give him quite generous profits. However, would these assets be affected by separation with Pamela Franco because of infidelity? We consult a lawyer to resolve the doubt.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rklC9QwmOj0

YOU CAN SEE: What was the only ampay that Magaly Medina did not show on TV and why did she end up regretting it?

What are Christian Domínguez's companies?

In 2014, Christian Domínguez left Hermanos Yaipén and created the Gran Orquesta Internacional, making it one of the most requested groups at various events, which brought him high income. According to the information disclosed by the program 'Magaly TV la firma' in 2020, this orchestra would have a rate that ranges between S/20,000 and S/40,000.

“In Lima I charge from 20 to 25,000 soles depending on the type of event; and in the province, depending on which province it is. If it is South, up to 40,000, and if it is the center, up to 35,000,” manager Lucho Valencia revealed that time.

Great International Orchestra. Photo: Facebook

In addition, Domínguez is a partner of Puro Sentimiento, a female cumbia group, in which Pamela Franco was the leader until 2022. As indicated by the same program, her participation in both musical groups brings her around S/216,000.

On the other hand, Christian is also a partner in the Tusan Wok chifa restaurant chain, which has eight locations distributed between Lima and regions of Peru.

YOU CAN SEE: Gisela Valcárcel and her 'big secret' for generating money with avocados: what is her theory about?

What would happen to Christian Domínguez's assets after his separation from Pamela Franco?

It is important to mention that Domínguez did not marry Pamela Franco and it is not public knowledge whether they have formalized their union or not. What is known is that they have been living together for three years and have a daughter together. At first glance, the singer could take legal action regarding the assets of her ex-partner after it was proven that she was unfaithful to him.

However, their case is more complex than it seems. La República contacted Anthony Villalobos, a family law lawyer, who explained how the management of assets would be handled in the event of infidelity during cohabitation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aXVN3l58AcM

“For there to be a de facto union; that is, for cohabitants to generate property rights equivalent to those of marriage, two requirements must be met: there must be no marital impediment and there must be more than two years of cohabitation,” Villalobos explained.

He added that if this is true, it must be declared by a judge. “In the case of Christian Domínguez and Pamela Franco, there is no de facto union because the man is married to another woman; therefore, nothing would affect Mrs. Franco,” he concludes.



#Christian #Domínguez #happen #companies #separating #Pamela #Franco #due #infidelity