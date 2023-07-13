It didn’t even last five minutes! Christian Domínguez was very happy and nervous in the last edition of “América hoy”. The production of the morning show gave him the task of being the only interviewer for Sergio George, after he agreed to give the exclusive to the show Ethel Well and offered his defense, for the first time, on the controversy with Farik Grippa, who accused him of inducing him to sign an abusive contract with Chim Pum Music.

What happened to Christian Domínguez and Janet Barboza?

The singer was excited by the responsibility he had leading the interview of Sergio George. And it is that the winner of the grammy he had made the only condition for connecting with the show that Christian be the one to ask the questions, because “he knows the music business.”

Domínguez went to the morning show in a very elegant suit, an outfit quite different from what he usually wears on screen, and they even put a chair in the main part of the set for him to be the one who captured all the attention of the former producer of Yahaira Plasencia.

However, the great debut of the also actor as an interviewer in front of cameras never happened. Despite the fact that Christian began the segment by questioning Sergio George, his nervousness was notorious. Even he did not understand the joke that the musician made, pointing out that Farik’s media problem is “an unnecessary novel” and that he “was already negotiating the rights” with Michelle Alexander to make a television series in the future.

Despite this, Christian wanted to resume the interview and asked “Don Sergio” a question, as Domínguez called him throughout the conversation, but seeing that he did not ask the producer anything, Janet intervened and began to refute his statements.

Edson Davila He tried to joke about the situation and reminded ‘Rulitos’ that “he only asked Christian” (to do the interview). But Janet ignored her and she continued with her questions. After this, everyone followed her example and, very quickly, Ethel Pozo and Valeria Piazza they continued to intervene in the segment.

What did Sergio George say about Farik Grippa’s accusations?

The winner ofgrammyspoke for the first time about the media fight he has with the salsa singer who says that Sergio George convinced him to sign an abusive contract with the music business Chim Pum Music.

“I don’t understand what the anger is here about this matter. I don’t understand it. I’ve been successfully producing 35 years as a producer and nothing like this has ever happened to me,” said the musician. “A contract was signed… we went to the recording studio to produce a song, an unpublished song by him. We were in a studio in Surco producing the song with him.”

Does Sergio George want to befriend Farik Grippa?

Despite the fights between Sergio George and Farik Grippa, the music producer accepts that he has a great concept of the interpreter of “El karma” and did not hesitate to dedicate a few words to him from the heart: “I wish Farik much success in his career with all his heart (…) But there is a protocol to be professional, you cannot do that with a contract that took a month of negotiations”.

What did Daniela Darcourt say about Sergio George?

The interpreter revealed, on Beto Ortiz’s talk show, that she has a very bad image of the Grammy winner after accusations by Farik Grippa, who points out that George induced him to sign an abusive contract.

“I have no problem working with any producer or production company, and, after the statements of a colleague, I dare to give you a resounding no (about working with Sergio George), from the bottom of my heart, because these people or characters throw the stone and Hide your hand, I don’t like them,” said the salsa singer.

What did Magaly Medina say about Sergio George?

Magaly MedinaShe did not remain silent about the fight between Sergio George and Gabriela Herrera. The show host referred to the harsh comment that the music producer launched against the blonde dancer.

“It has been exposed. When she (Gabriela Herrera) came out to side with Farik Grippa saying that he did not sign a contract because he felt it was abusive, Sergio George came out to respond in a rather boorish way for a man who is in the big leagues of music. (…) I dropped it. Impolite, rude, what a lack of chivalry. He has behaved like a jerk ”, commented the ‘Urraca

