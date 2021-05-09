Christian Domínguez had a tender detail for Pamela franco in the celebration of Mother’s Day. The cumbiambero did not hesitate to entertain his partner on this special date for the first time and dedicated a moving message to him on social networks.

The singer shared a tender video on his official Instagram account, in which his last daughter is seen with the also singer of Beautiful soul. Along with the publication, he wrote a dedication for her, in which he highlighted the great work she has done in recent months.

“You are an exemplary mother because you are kind, understanding, loving and capable of giving pure and sincere love. A mommy with unshakable faith, that’s why now you have a beautiful baby in your arms, just like her mommy and the grandmother who takes care of her from heaven, ”he said.

Christian Domínguez also thanked Pamela Franco for accompanying him: “Happy day, my dear, thank you for always being my greatest support in life.”

The interpreter’s message moved hundreds of users on the social platform and also the first-time mother herself, who responded to her partner’s gesture. “You know how great my love is and you are everything to me. I love you, ”he said.

Christian Domínguez accompanied Pamela Franco in her television debut

Pamela franco had his first foray into a contest program with The Artist of the Year, a program by Gisela Valcárcel carried out in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The singer officially debuted as a member of the cast and was accompanied by Christian Domínguez and his daughter, who attended the first gala.

After seeing his partner on stage, the cumbiambero was very proud of his performance and highlighted his presentation. “I liked (the presentation) because she sings spectacularly. He has a beautiful voice. For me, she is quite a complete artist. Little by little it will dominate the track, ”he said.

