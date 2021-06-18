Christian Domínguez joins the list of Peruvian artists who have received the vaccine against COVID-19 for free in Miami, USA.

The cumbia singer made a live link with the program America today, where he said that he traveled abroad to offer a concert with other artists. However, during his stay, he took the opportunity to be immunized against the coronavirus.

“We are already vaccinated too,” said the leader of the Great International Orchestra. The host Ethel Pozo replied: “I envy you, I have a healthy envy.”

At another point in the interview, Christian Domínguez was affected by moving away from his family and spending the next Father’s Day without the company of his newborn daughter and her partner, Pamela Franco.

“It’s not fun at all, I’ve come for work, I’m working in cumbia with Pedro and Moisés … It’s not pretty, I’m melancholic, the first Father’s Day I thought I would spend it with María Cataleya (his daughter),” he added the singer.

He mentioned that Pamela Franco was also saddened by the estrangement. “We cried together, unfortunately I will not be there, I have entrusted it to the choreographers, sometimes it happens, and I have asked my mother-in-law from heaven to take care of her,” concluded the conductor from America today.

Between the media figures who have been vaccinated in the United States are the model Viviana Rivasplata, the cumbia singer ‘Clavito y su chela’, the model Vania Bludau, the singer Leslie Shaw and the host Magaly Medina.

Christian Domínguez, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.