After Angelo Fukuy revealed that Christian Domínguez sent him a notarized letter in 2020, the cumbia singer decided to respond to the controversial separation during the América Hoy program.

The leader of Great International Orchestra He refused to talk about it, but when he learned of the statements made by his former partner Angelo Fukuy, with whom he had a 14-year friendship, he clarified his position.

On the reasons for the separation of his cumbia group, he avoided giving more details. “Great Orchestra does not have that style. I come to talk about my work or my family, I do not usually refer to third parties because that is not to bring the musical art, “he said at the beginning.

Later, Janet barboza informed him that Angelo Fukuy and his former colleagues had assured that, in the midst of the pandemic during 2020, they were financially abandoned by Christian Domínguez’s group.

Immediately, the driver asked him: “Angelo Fukuy says that your colleagues were tired of your scandals. What would you have to say? “

The singer replied that he was surprised to hear that version of his colleague, because according to him, he had been on good terms with Angelo Fukuy and Jonathan Rojas, when they decided to retire and form their own orchestra called Free zone.

“It surprises me. What I hear makes me sad, “he said. “Yes, (they were my friends) until the last one. I spoke with both of them after they arranged with my partners that it is the administrative part. They told me: “Spectacular, thanks daddy.” I believe that they are not being them, I do not want to remain with that attitude “, Christian Domínguez concluded.

Why did Angelo Fukuy part ways with Christian Domínguez and his group?

Angelo Fukuy clarified through a statement that he and his colleagues were fed up with the scandals that Christian Domínguez starred in at the Great International Orchestra.

In addition, he revealed that he received a notarized letter from the group due to an alleged “misconduct”.

“I received a notarized letter in October 2020 and I am simply responding. They knowing that I could not participate in the streaming shows of the orchestra because I live with vulnerable people, older adults who are my angels, but they did not care about anything and they send me that letter “, said the singer.

