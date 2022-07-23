Christian Dominguez He is in the eye of the storm after his still wife, Tania Ríos, who lives in the United States, affirmed that he has not communicated with her to start the divorce process. Let us remember that the artist indicated, in the “America Today” program, that there was only one month left before he —finally— divorced; however, this would not be true.

In an interview for “Magaly TV, the firm”, Christian Domínguez’s ex-partner assured that he has not spoken with the cumbia singer for three years.

“She contacted me, but a long time ago, three years ago, before I got pregnant. She told me to close that chapter now, and from then on never again; or ‘communicate with’, ‘do this’, nothing, nothing that is nothing, totally nothing”, expressed Tania Ríos.

YOU CAN SEE Christian Domínguez and Tania Ríos: Why can’t they get a divorce despite being separated for 20 years?

In addition, she clarified that she is willing to proceed with the divorce, but Pamela Franco’s boyfriend would blame her. “Let’s say the situation was reversed, I can say ‘she doesn’t want to sign me’. The easiest answer for those who need to hear it here, right? (…) He blames me and the bad guy in the movie is me, ”she said.

Magaly Medina’s program showed the marriage certificate, which confirms that they are still legally married. Likewise, it was reported that there is no resolution that certifies the divorce process.

What was Christian Domínguez’s response?

When asked about the statements of Tania Ríos, Christian Dominguez He managed to say: “Daddy, listen to me. What channel are you from? Luck”. After this, she ran out of the place where the cameras of the program were located.