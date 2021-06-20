Christian Dominguez remotely celebrated Father’s Day with his family. The leader of the Great International Orchestra, who is in the United States for work reasons, could not be close to them this June 20.

Via Instagram, his eldest daughter surprised him with a tender dedication. The teenager left him a message expressing her unconditional love.

“Daddy, happy Father’s Day. Thank you very much for supporting me and always making me happy. You are the only man that I will love and adore with my life, I love you very much, unfortunately we cannot spend it together because of your work, but you know that I love you ”, highlighted the young woman.

For her part, Pamela Franco greeted him for his day through her official networks. “You show me day by day what a good father you are, fighting and dedicating yourself to our baby, we are very proud of you. Despite being tired, you are always there taking care of her and giving her a lot of love, “wrote the 32-year-old singer.

“I chose you and I was not wrong, María Cataleya, since she was born, she has lived in love with her daddy and I know that it will always be like that. I love you! ”, Added the interpreter.

In her stories, the mother of the family shared images of the cumbiambero enjoying moments with her older children, Camila and Valentino.

“You deserve everything to be a good person, a good son and above all a good father. Happy day my beautiful love! ”, Were the words of Franco.

