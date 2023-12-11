They won't get married this year. Christian Dominguez He revealed this Monday, December 11, that he still will not marry Pamela Franco even though he stated that they were going to get married when he was officially divorced before the Reniec. The singer also explained the reason why he made this decision and denied any crisis with his partner for four years. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Christian Domínguez say about marrying Pamela Franco?

In an interview for a local media, Dominguez He specified that, for the moment, both have priorities that they must fulfill before thinking about getting married. In addition, she said that they are planning to buy a house and due to the large sum involved in purchasing one, they extended their marriage for the following year.

“It is obvious that (marriage) is part of our plans and dreams too, but We have a primary issue. Let's hope that next year we can complete it and then have the wedding. It's not that we don't want to (get married), but we have to keep in mind that it is also a matter of heavy expenses, even if it is something small,” he told El Trome.

What did Pamela Franco say about marrying Christian Domínguez?

In conversation with La República, Pamela indicated that the marriage proposal should not be forced and that it should come from the other person. She was also emphatic in saying that she is not “desperate” to join the married ranks soon, but she would like to be Christian Domínguez's wife.

“I'm going to be frank with you, I'm not a hypocrite, but I'm not dying (to get married), I'm not telling you that I wouldn't want to, I would like to. That party, because the wedding is a party, is the icing on the cake, you could say”he said.

