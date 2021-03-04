The recent premiere of “Machu Picchu”, Camilo’s new song, has not only generated divided opinions among users and fans of the singer. Some Peruvian artists have also spoken by the term that was used to title the subject.

Christian Domínguez, who was compared to the Colombian for the song he recorded at the Inca Citadel with the Young Sensation, assured that the ‘Peruvian wonder’ was used as a promotional strategy.

“It doesn’t make sense, really. It is a purely commercial issue”, He expressed. He also added that the name itself causes thousands of people to enter YouTube to view the video clip, generating reproductions for the interpreter.

“Hey, why is it called ‘Machu Picchu’? You have to see the video and you play the whole song, it already counts as a reproduction because you already saw it. They run things with reproductions. We have been used ”, said Christian Dominguez.

Regarding the notoriety that the song “Tic Tic Tac” recently gained, which was recorded in the sanctuary and in other parts of Cusco, he stated: “It was an honor, that’s why people remember it so much”.

William Luna also expressed his outrage at Camilo’s latest single. “Ruins of Machu Picchu? It does not seem to me, I know that they are boys with many fans and their music is beautiful, but, does Machu Picchu express oneself as ruins? It is a historic center, a world wonder, you cannot call it ruins ”, he asserted.

Camilo explains why “Machu Picchu” is the name of his new song

The Colombian singer decided to reveal the reason that led him to use “Macchu Picchu” as a title for his new song, due to the confusion he created between social media users and the criticism of his Peruvian fans.

According to him, he tried to pay a tribute to the love he received during his visits to the country and to the Andean style, of which he called himself a fan. “One of the most beautiful surprises that I have had in my life has been the reception that Peru has always given to my career. It was the first country that opened the doors to my music, ”Camilo told Somos magazine.

Edwin Sierra asks Camilo to apologize

The comic actor expressed his outrage at the song of the Colombian singer in collaboration with Evaluna, and which is called “Machu Picchu.”

“We thought that the song dedicated to Machu Picchu was something nice or nice, but it was not like that,” he said. Edwin sierra in an interview with Popular.

