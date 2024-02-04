Christian Dominguez generated a great stir after the dissemination of his ampay in 'Magaly TV, the firm'. The act of infidelity not only impacted users on networks and viewers, but also its own musicians, as they were involved in the events, after the confessions of the young girl from Chicla from Alexa Samame, who also told of her love experience with the leader. of the Great International Orchestra.

Now, after the departure of Jean Paul Santa María from the group and the load that the other musicians have been receiving for supposedly being complicit in Domínguez's alibis, the latter are speaking out.

What did the musicians of the Great International Orchestra say after Christian Domínguez's ampay?

The musicians of International Grand Orchestra They took to social media to respond to criticism in quirky and hilarious ways. The singers show that they will not be intimidated by the series of comments that have been spread negatively about them and prefer to focus on continuing working.

“Keep up with the hate, we keep working,” reads in the publication made by the group in TikTokin which they are also seen making one of the most recent trending videos.

What did Jean Paul Santa María say after being accused of being Christian Domínguez's 'pimp'?

Jean Paul Santa Maria He announced his departure from Domínguez's group and declared that his priority was always work and not friendship “to cover up anyone's bad actions.” “I was just another employee of the company and the orchestra was the means with which I generated a livelihood for my family, period. I was never aware of what, independently, the members of the same did in their private lives”reads his publication.

In his text, Romina Gachoy's partner He makes it clear that he would never lend himself to solving this type of situation. “If I had seen a compromising or uncomfortable situation that went against my values, at first I would have left the orchestra, because today, thank God, I have options to be able to work in what I like, and If I didn't do it, it's because I was never involved in these types of situations that I am now encountering publicly.“, he noted.

Jean Paul Santa María and his statement to resign from the Grand Orchestra. Photo: Instagram/Jean Paul Santa María

What did Pamela Franco say after Christian Domínguez's ampay?

The singer Pamela Franco used her social networks to communicate the end of her engagement with Christian Domínguez. She made it clear that she would not provide details about what happened and would focus on her youngest daughter.

“Given the recent events that have occurred involving my family life, I want to inform the public of my definitive separation from Mr. Christian Domínguez. “I understand the interest of the media in speaking with me, but for the moment I will not give statements for the peace of my family and especially my daughter.”he added.